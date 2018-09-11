The offensive line reshuffling Jeff Brohm has hinted at seems to be coming to be.

Shane Evans could get his first start of the 2018 season Saturday night vs. Missouri (7:30 p.m., BTN) at left guard as Matt McCann could kick outside to right tackle in place of Eric Swingler. Dennis Edwards, who has started each of the first two games at left guard, has transitioned to right guard this week in practice.

"The advantage to this look is more guys with more starts," Barron said. "Eric is a very good player so with him out maybe we lose the communication skills that he has over Matt McCann at right tackle, but Matt is arguably going to have the most starts of anybody in that (offensive line) room."

Brohm suggested Monday in his weekly media conference he and his Purdue staff were contemplating changes to the offensive line rotation after the five starters played every snap of the first two games.

"That will change this week," offensive line coach Dale Williams said.

Evans is part of it, Williams said, but a potential shift for McCann likely as well.

The junior opened training camp as the No. 1 right tackle, but around the time Evans was sidelined by a hamstring injury, McCann shifted inside to guard, with Swingler moving up to replace him at tackle.

"He likes it better over (at tackle) and his body type is a little more conducive to playing over there vs. playing at guard," Williams said of McCann. "We're trying to use the skill set that he has to his best advantage."