Sharon Versyp retiring from Purdue effective immediately

Months after it had been decided that she'd spend one final season on the Boilermaker sideline, women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp retired effective immediately on Thursday, ushering in the Katie Gearlds Era a year ahead of schedule.

Versyp had been the subject of an internal investigation in recent months triggered by accusations of harsh treatment of players both by her and staff member Terry Kix. Several players transferred out of the program shortly after it was announced Versyp would return for one final season.

The Purdue alumnus won 301 games over 15 seasons after replacing Kristy Curry upon her departure for Texas Tech. The Boilermakers appeared in nine NCAA Tournaments, twice reaching the Elite Eight. Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament four times under Versyp's direction.

Gearlds returned to her alma mater this spring as associate head coach and Versyp's pre-appointed successor. She was the head coach at Marian University for eight seasons, winning two NAIA national titles.