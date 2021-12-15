Signing Day Notebook: Karlaftis can sack QBs AND recruit

Purdue landed no bigger defensive fish than E Joe Stickland. And, the staff got a big assist from George Karlaftis in reeling in the Brebeuf Jesuit Prep star.

"I think he understood that Joe was a young prospect just like him," said Brohm. "Joe had the opportunity to look up to George and see what he has accomplished. That made the difference. George and Joe hit it off. Guys have a lot of respect for each other.



"And I just think Joe saw that, 'Hey, this is what's happened with George. He's done it right here in his backyard. His family friends have been a part of it. He made a name for himself in Year One, he's continued to move up the ladder to being a highly ranked prospect for this upcoming draft.' Those things made a difference."