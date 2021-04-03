GoldandBlack - Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn repeat as 3A champions

Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn repeat as 3A champions
INDIANAPOLIS — It came down to the final seconds, but Silver Creek High School and Trey Kaufman-Renn got their second consecutive Indiana Class 3A title, beatingg Leo 50-49 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Kaufman-Renn struggled from the floor against a defense designed to stop him, but finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, the last of them coming with Silver Creek up one In the game's final 30 seconds.
More to come ...
