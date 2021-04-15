Simulcast: Keyes' impact on Purdue
To listen: Click here
Leroy Keyes, who passed away Thursday morning at the age of 74, made a significant impact at Purdue University both on and off the football field. In this podcast, Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick share memories with Keyes' Purdue classmate, long-time friend and fellow student-athlete Ralph Taylor.
