GoldandBlack.com has confirmed that quarterback Elijah Sindelar has been granted a sixth year of eligibility. The news was first reported by JCOnline.com.

Sindelar petitioned the NCAA over the winter. He will be a fifth-year senior in 2019. The Princeton, Ky., native redshirted as a freshman in 2015. Sindelar missed all but the first two games of last season because of tendinitis in the left knee he injured in 2017. Sindelar also dealt with an oblique injury last year. Sindelar tweaked his left knee late in spring drills this year and missed the spring game.

Sindelar is the unquestioned starter entering the fall. This will be the third season in a row he will open a campaign as the starter. He won training camp battles with David Blough each of the last two years before ineffectiveness (2017) and injury (2018) sabotaged his last two seasons.

It's unknown if Sindelar will use this sixth season. If he excels in 2019, he could opt to go to the NFL and not risk further injury in college.

The 6-4, 225-pound Sindelar has made nine career starts. After he beat out Blough in camp to begin 2018 as the starter, he got the hook after tossing three first-half interceptions in a season-opening loss at home to Northwestern. Sindelar played in relief of Blough the next game vs. Eastern Michigan. And that was it, as Sindelar sustained an injury the next week in practice prepping for Missouri and never played again in 2018. He threw just 44 passes for 283 yards with two TDs and three picks last season after hitting 187-of-329 passes for 2,099 yards with 18 TDs and seven picks in 2017.