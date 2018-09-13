Elijah Sindelar's status for this weekend's game is in question as the Boilermaker quarterback has dealt with an undisclosed injury this week.



In his final media availability leading up to the matchup against Missouri, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm addressed the injury situation with his junior quarterback and his status for the weekend.

"Some of that we'll keep internal but we're getting all of those guys ready to play but we'll let it play out until game time," Brohm said. "I think whoever starts will be ready to go."

Brohm declined to get into further details of the injury issue with Sindelar.

During the portion of Wednesday's practice witnessed by reporters, Sindelar walked off the field not long after the session began. Despite Purdue using a quarterback rotation throughout the first two weeks of the season, Sindelar was expected to be the starter for this game against Missouri. The junior quarterback, who finished the final part of the 2017 season on a torn ACL, played the final two-and-a-half quarters in last weekend’s loss to Eastern Michigan after replacing David Blough. After replacing Blough last weekend with 4:49 left in the second quarter, Sindelar went 5-of-5 for 70 yards on his opening drive while completing passes to five different receivers in all three directions on the field. The drive resulted in a seven-yard shovel pass touchdown to Markell Jones to give Purdue a 12-7 lead. However, from that moment on, Sindelar finished just 3-of-9 for 17 yards in the second half.

Sindelar started the season-opening loss to Northwestern and was benched in favor of Blough after throwing three first-half interceptions. In a little over four quarters of action, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Princeton, Ky., is currently 26-of-44 this season for 283 yards and two touchdowns with those three interceptions against Northwestern.

If Sindelar is unable to play Saturday against Missouri (2-0), Blough will get his second straight start to the 2018 season. The senior was 22-of-28 for 187 yards and a touchdown in the 35-3 win in Columbia last season.