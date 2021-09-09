George Karlaftis was holding court in the aftermath of Purdue's season-opening 30-21 victory.



Surrounded by reporters, the star junior defensive end was soaking it all in as he discussed the game vs. Oregon State. The win. His effort. The new defense. Especially the new defense.

"I think that kind of prepares us for Big Ten play because we're going to see lines like that, if not better, every single week," Karlaftis said. "Just getting us ready, it shows us that we can hold our own. I feel like our D-line has improved tremendously since last year."