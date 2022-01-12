Source: Purdue assistant offensive line coach Neil Callaway retiring

Purdue assistant offensive line coach Neil Callaway is retiring, a source told GoldandBlack.com today.

Callaway, 66, spent one season assisting offensive line coach Dale Williams, an original member of Brohm's Purdue staff in 2017. Williams will continue as o-line coach. Purdue will look to hire either an assistant offensive line coach, an assistant o-line coach/tight ends coach or a tight ends coach.



Callaway joined the Boilermaker staff in 2020 as an offensive analyst. He had coached offensive lines at USC, Western Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama--among other stops--during a lengthy career. He was head coach at UAB from 2007-11.

Purdue is already replacing co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert, who left to be the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. It's believed Purdue cornerbacks coach James Adams may join Lambert at Wake Forest.

There also have been reports that Purdue co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard could be on the move with possible destinations being Notre Dame or Washington as receivers coach.