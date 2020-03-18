Purdue has eight of its 15 practices in the books as it takes off for spring break--and perhaps longer, given the grip Coronavirus has on the nation. So, this is a good time to do a “spring break checkup” on each position. Let's look at the linebackers.

Jeff Brohm's first group of linebackers in 2017 has been his best, as the unit featured the likes of Ja'Whaun Bentley, Markus Bailey and T.J. McCollom, among others. But since then, the position has struggled for consistency. It's hoped a corner will be turned in 2020, but questions loom with Bailey gone along with Ben Holt and Cornel Jones.

Another dynamic: The position has a new coach in Bob Diaco, who is also the defensive coordinator with Nick Holt out of the picture.

THE SKINNY: There is potential, but a lot of production must be replaced with Holt gone. He finished second in the Big Ten in tackles in his only season on campus last year.

A guy to watch is junior-college linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell. He will be one of the bigger linebackers in the Big Ten, listed at 6-3, 260 pounds. Mitchell is poised to play the "Cat" outside linebacker position--to the boundary--in Diaco's 3-4 defense.

Sophomore Jalen Graham has been lining up at the "Dog" outside linebacker slot, which is to the field side. Graham was a safety and nickel back in 2019 as a true freshman.

Junior Jaylan Alexander and senior Derrick Barnes have been lined up on the inside, where there is a "Mike" and a "Will" linebacker. Barnes was shifted to the line in 2019, playing the hybrid "Leo" position--part end, part linebacker. And he excelled, too, ranking second on the team in tackles (63), tying for the team lead in sacks (7.5) and finishing second in TFLs (11.0). But Barnes has been shifted back to linebacker. And, he's pleased.

Fifth-year senior Semisi Fakasiieiki also will be a factor inside after playing linebacker and end in 2019. He needs to get quicker.



Sophomores Khali Saunders and Jacob Wahlberg have flashed promise. Saunders is fitting in on the outside, while Wahlberg has been working inside.

Redshirt freshman Crishawn Long has a lot to learn after injury ruined his debut. He figures to work on the outside. Freshman Chase Triplett is a wild card who finally is working out after initially signing with the Class of 2019. And redshirt freshman Dontay Hunter has been seen with the linebackers after coming to campus as an end. Where will he play?

