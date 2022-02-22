Spring football preview: Purdue safeties

Cam Allen has become a bellwether on the Purdue defense with 18 career starts. (USA Today)

With 2021 in the rear view mirror, Purdue has its eyes cast toward next fall. And the work begins in spring football for a program coming off a 9-4 record. Jeff Brohm enters Year Six in West Lafayette. And it's a year few Boilermaker coaches have reached in the last 60-plus years. Only Jack Mollenkopf, Jim Colletto and Joe Tiller have coached into a sixth season since Mollenkopf took over the program in 1956. The program continues to evolve in a positive manner under Brohm, who has gone 28-29 overall and 20-22 in the Big Ten. The nine-win 2021 season was Purdue's first since 2003, as Brohm has produced bowl trips in three of his five years. This is a series of positional analyses in anticipation of spring drills. Next up: Safeties.

What we know

Purdue has a proven starting tandem in Cam Allen and Marvin Grant.

Allen worked his way into being a contributor as a true freshman in 2019. Now, with 18 career starts, he's poised to be one of the better safeties in the Big Ten as a senior. Allen was consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2021 after ranking fourth on the team in tackles with 65. And his four interceptions tied for fourth in the Big Ten. Allen, who also broke up three passes in 2021, just makes plays. Grant ranked second on the team with 74 tackles last season. He's a hard-hitter who has improved in coverage and understanding of the defense. Injury has dogged Grant throughout his career, and he will be out this spring coming off shoulder surgery. Chris Jefferson was a revelation after transferring from Division II Findlay University. He showed the move to the Big Ten wasn't too much to handle, notching 47 tackles and four PBUs playing primarily as the nickel back.

If needed, SLB Jalen Graham can play nickel back. He arrived at Purdue in 2019 as a safety before moving to linebacker. In 2021, Graham broke up a team-high seven passes and had two interceptions with a pick-six. He's a future pro.

Elijah Ball entered the transfer portal. He never was able to carve out a role in the two-deeps.



What we don't know

Mostly a key special teams player his first two season, Sanoussi Kane may be ready for more. He stepped up big-time in the bowl win vs. Tennessee, starting at cornerback after Dedrick Mackey was ruled academically ineligible. Kane played an eye-popping 111 snaps vs. Tennessee and held up well. But he's more of a safety. Kane's versatility is a bonus. However, he will be out this spring with a knee injury.

Like Jefferson, Bryce Hampton arrived from a Division II program--Adams State--one of three defensive backs that Purdue has added via the portal after the 2021 season. While Hampton could play cornerback, he likely will serve as a safety or nickel back. Purdue is the fourth school for the peripateic Hampton.

Antonio Stevens was one of the program's most promising true freshmen in 2020, playing in five games. But he suffered a gruesome knee injury vs. Nebraska in December 2020 that required two surgeries. Stevens has worked his way back, dressing for games late in 2021. Has he physically and psychologically gotten over the injury? Ryan Brandt and Jah'von Grigsby are looking to make moves.



Marvin Grant will be out this spring with a shoulder injury. (USA Today)

Names to know