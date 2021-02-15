Purdue kicks off spring practice on Friday, Feb. 19, with drills running until March 19.

Schools are permitted to conduct 15 spring practices--including a game--per NCAA rules. These 15 practices must be completed within a period of 34 consecutive days.

The Boilermakers plan to scrimmage at least three times--Feb. 27, March 6 and March 19. As of now, there is no spring game scheduled. Practices are closed.



This will be the fifth spring practice of the Jeff Brohm era. The Boilermakers are breaking in three new defensive assistants: co-coordinator/linebacker coach Brad Lambert, line coach Mark Hagen and cornerbacks coach Ron English.

Five freshmen in the Class of 2021 have enrolled early: wideouts Preston Terrell and Deion Burks, linebackers Yanni Karlaftis and Tristan Cox and offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter.

Three transfers also are on board this spring: defensive end Joseph Anderson (South Carolina), linebacker O.C. Brothers (Auburn) and guard Tyler Witt (Western Kentucky).



Purdue is coming off a 2-4 season in search of its first winning season since 2017.