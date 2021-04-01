With spring football in the books and preparations for the 2021 season churning ahead, we begin a series looking at each position. First up: tight ends.



The tight end spot has as much potential as any on the roster.

The position has undergone a change in leadership. Ryan Wallace is still involved working with tight ends, but he’s now in an off-field role. Offensive line coach Dale Williams has added tight ends to his umbrella of coaching duties. Neil Callaway took Wallace’s slot as Purdue’s 10th full-time assistant, moving from a senior analyst role to assistant offensive line coach.

Jeff Brohm has gotten good production from the tight end position in his four seasons in West Lafayette, beginning with Cole Herdman. In 2019, Brycen Hopkins was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2020.

Now, junior Payne Durham looks primed to be a stalwart at the position. Depth abounds with sophomores Garrett Miller, Kyle Bilodeau, Paul Piferi, junior Jack Cravaack, redshirt freshman walk-on Ben Buechel and incoming freshman Drew Biber.