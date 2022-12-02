When Jeff Brohm first stepped on Purdue’s campus as head football coach of the Boilermakers he said, “I understand it’s had its struggles recently, but that’s what they pay me for. To come in here and do my part and help bring this program up.”

Saturday will be unfamiliar territory for the program, who has not been the outright king of the Big Ten since the turn of the century. This opportunity is one that the Boilermakers have had in their mind for some time now, though.

Senior tight end Payne Durham said when asked if he expected to play in a game like this when he arrived to Purdue in 2018, "Honestly, I did. It was one of my goals coming here. It was something that Coach Brohm said would happen and it did, along with many other things."

It’s safe to say Brohm has lived up to his promises.

As Purdue prepares for the Big Ten Championship Game tomorrow night, the turnaround of the program by Jeff Brohm has been nothing short of remarkable.