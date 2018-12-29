Ticker
Stat Blast: Belmont-Purdue

GoldandBlack.com staff

A look inside the numbers from Purdue's 73-62 win over Belmont at Mackey Arena on Dec. 29, 2018.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

24

9-21/3-8/3-4

1.14

+23

Ryan Cline

3

1-8/0-5/1-2

0.375

+7

Nojel Eastern

8

1-4/0-0/6-7

2

+2

Grady Eifert

1

0-1/0-1/1-2

1

0

Matt Haarms

12

4-5/0-1/4-6

2.4

+10

Eric Hunter Jr.

7

2-3/1-2/2-2

2.33

+9

Evan Boudreaux

2

1-3/0-0/0-0

0.67

-1

Sasha Stefanovic

6

2-3/2-3/0-0

2

-8

Trevion Williams

4

2-3/0-0/1-2

1.33

+2

Aaron Wheeler

6

2-4/1-2/1-1

1.5

+11
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

9

31

40

5

5

Belmont

8

22

30

3

8
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

64

N/A

51.6

15.6

36:13

Belmont

66

N/A

39.4

13.6

1:41
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

28

11

7

13

1.141

Belmont

24

13

5

14

0.939
{{ article.author_name }}