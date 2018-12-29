Stat Blast: Belmont-Purdue
A look inside the numbers from Purdue's 73-62 win over Belmont at Mackey Arena on Dec. 29, 2018.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
24
|
9-21/3-8/3-4
|
1.14
|
+23
|
Ryan Cline
|
3
|
1-8/0-5/1-2
|
0.375
|
+7
|
Nojel Eastern
|
8
|
1-4/0-0/6-7
|
2
|
+2
|
Grady Eifert
|
1
|
0-1/0-1/1-2
|
1
|
0
|
Matt Haarms
|
12
|
4-5/0-1/4-6
|
2.4
|
+10
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
7
|
2-3/1-2/2-2
|
2.33
|
+9
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
2
|
1-3/0-0/0-0
|
0.67
|
-1
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
6
|
2-3/2-3/0-0
|
2
|
-8
|
Trevion Williams
|
4
|
2-3/0-0/1-2
|
1.33
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
6
|
2-4/1-2/1-1
|
1.5
|
+11
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
9
|
31
|
40
|
5
|
5
|
Belmont
|
8
|
22
|
30
|
3
|
8
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
64
|
N/A
|
51.6
|
15.6
|
36:13
|
Belmont
|
66
|
N/A
|
39.4
|
13.6
|
1:41
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
28
|
11
|
7
|
13
|
1.141
|
Belmont
|
24
|
13
|
5
|
14
|
0.939
