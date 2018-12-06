Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-06 20:16:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Stat Blast: Maryland-Purdue

Kkumya376wxescqjwesi
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

A look inside the numbers from Purdue's 62-60 win over No. 23 Maryland Thursday night in Big Ten Conference home opener for the Boilermakers.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

20

4-15/3-9/9-9

1.33

0

Ryan Cline

4

1-7/0-6/2-2

0.571

+1

Nojel Eastern

4

2-5/0-1/0-0

2

+10

Grady Eifert

7

2-5/2-3/1-3

1.4

-1

Matt Haarms

10

4-4/1-1/1-2

2.5

+13

Eric Hunter Jr.

0

0-1/0-0/0-0

0

-3

Evan Boudreaux

2

1-3/0-0/0-0

0.67

-11

Sasha Stefanovic

0

0-3/0-2/0-0

0

-2

Trevion Williams

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-2

Aaron Wheeler

15

6-7/3-4/0-0

2.14

+3
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

9

20

29

5

8

Maryland

16

23

39

7

7
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

63

N/A

41.3

25.4

9:58

Maryland

64

N/A

39.1

26.6

26:02
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

16

9

9

16

0.984

Maryland

16

10

13

12

0.938
Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}