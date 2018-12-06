Stat Blast: Maryland-Purdue
A look inside the numbers from Purdue's 62-60 win over No. 23 Maryland Thursday night in Big Ten Conference home opener for the Boilermakers.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
20
|
4-15/3-9/9-9
|
1.33
|
0
|
Ryan Cline
|
4
|
1-7/0-6/2-2
|
0.571
|
+1
|
Nojel Eastern
|
4
|
2-5/0-1/0-0
|
2
|
+10
|
Grady Eifert
|
7
|
2-5/2-3/1-3
|
1.4
|
-1
|
Matt Haarms
|
10
|
4-4/1-1/1-2
|
2.5
|
+13
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
0
|
0-1/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-3
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
2
|
1-3/0-0/0-0
|
0.67
|
-11
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
0
|
0-3/0-2/0-0
|
0
|
-2
|
Trevion Williams
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-2
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
15
|
6-7/3-4/0-0
|
2.14
|
+3
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
9
|
20
|
29
|
5
|
8
|
Maryland
|
16
|
23
|
39
|
7
|
7
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
63
|
N/A
|
41.3
|
25.4
|
9:58
|
Maryland
|
64
|
N/A
|
39.1
|
26.6
|
26:02
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
16
|
9
|
9
|
16
|
0.984
|
Maryland
|
16
|
10
|
13
|
12
|
0.938
