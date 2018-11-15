Ticker
Stat Blast: Purdue-Appalachian State

A look inside the numbers from Purdue-Appalachian State game from the first round of the Charleston Classic Tournament.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

25

9-16/4-10/3-3

1.5625

+22

Ryan Cline

21

8-13/4-8/1-1

1.615

+16

Nojel Eastern

10

5-8/0-1/0-2

1.25

+21

Grady Eifert

3

1-2/0-1/1-2

1.5

+17

Matt Haarms

10

5-6/0-1/0-0

1.67

+22

Tommy Luce

3

1-1/1-1/0-0

3

-4

Eric Hunter Jr.

2

0-3/0-1/2-2

0.67

+3

Evan Boudreaux

4

2-4/0-1/0-0

1

+2

Sasha Stefanovic

6

2-5/2-4/0-0

1.2

+8

Trevion Williams

2

1-4/0-0/0-0

0.5

-2

Kyle King

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-4

Aaron Wheeler

6

2-4/2-3/0-0

1.5

+9
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

11

25

36

5

8

App. State

11

21

32

2

4
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

72

16

54.2

16.7

38:51

App. State

71

17

43.7

21.1

0:00
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

42

22

14

21

1.278

App. State

24

8

8

15

0.986
