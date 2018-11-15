Stat Blast: Purdue-Appalachian State
A look inside the numbers from Purdue-Appalachian State game from the first round of the Charleston Classic Tournament.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
25
|
9-16/4-10/3-3
|
1.5625
|
+22
|
Ryan Cline
|
21
|
8-13/4-8/1-1
|
1.615
|
+16
|
Nojel Eastern
|
10
|
5-8/0-1/0-2
|
1.25
|
+21
|
Grady Eifert
|
3
|
1-2/0-1/1-2
|
1.5
|
+17
|
Matt Haarms
|
10
|
5-6/0-1/0-0
|
1.67
|
+22
|
Tommy Luce
|
3
|
1-1/1-1/0-0
|
3
|
-4
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
2
|
0-3/0-1/2-2
|
0.67
|
+3
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
4
|
2-4/0-1/0-0
|
1
|
+2
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
6
|
2-5/2-4/0-0
|
1.2
|
+8
|
Trevion Williams
|
2
|
1-4/0-0/0-0
|
0.5
|
-2
|
Kyle King
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-4
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
6
|
2-4/2-3/0-0
|
1.5
|
+9
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
11
|
25
|
36
|
5
|
8
|
App. State
|
11
|
21
|
32
|
2
|
4
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
72
|
16
|
54.2
|
16.7
|
38:51
|
App. State
|
71
|
17
|
43.7
|
21.1
|
0:00
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
42
|
22
|
14
|
21
|
1.278
|
App. State
|
24
|
8
|
8
|
15
|
0.986
