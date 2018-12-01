Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan
A look inside the numbers from Purdue's loss at No. 7 Michigan Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
19
|
7-21/1-5/4-4
|
.905
|
-21
|
Ryan Cline
|
15
|
6-8/3-5/0-0
|
1.87
|
-24
|
Nojel Eastern
|
2
|
1-3/0-0/0-0
|
0.67
|
-7
|
Grady Eifert
|
2
|
1-3/0-1/0-0
|
0.67
|
-8
|
Matt Haarms
|
5
|
2-6/1-3/0-2
|
0.83
|
-16
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
0
|
0-5/0-2/0-0
|
0
|
-12
|
Tommy Luce
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
0
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
3
|
1-8/1-4/0-0
|
0.375
|
-12
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
3
|
1-3/1-2/0-0
|
1
|
+5
|
Trevion Williams
|
0
|
0-2/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-1
|
Kyle King
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
0
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
8
|
3-3/2-2/0-0
|
0
|
+1
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
13
|
20
|
33
|
3
|
4
|
Michigan
|
9
|
27
|
36
|
2
|
3
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
59
|
N/A
|
40.7
|
15.3
|
0:00
|
Michigan
|
64
|
N/A
|
48.4
|
17.2
|
38:54
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
26
|
15
|
2
|
0
|
0.966
|
Michigan
|
26
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
1.188
