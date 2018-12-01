Ticker
Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

A look inside the numbers from Purdue's loss at No. 7 Michigan Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

19

7-21/1-5/4-4

.905

-21

Ryan Cline

15

6-8/3-5/0-0

1.87

-24

Nojel Eastern

2

1-3/0-0/0-0

0.67

-7

Grady Eifert

2

1-3/0-1/0-0

0.67

-8

Matt Haarms

5

2-6/1-3/0-2

0.83

-16

Eric Hunter Jr.

0

0-5/0-2/0-0

0

-12

Tommy Luce

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

0

Evan Boudreaux

3

1-8/1-4/0-0

0.375

-12

Sasha Stefanovic

3

1-3/1-2/0-0

1

+5

Trevion Williams

0

0-2/0-0/0-0

0

-1

Kyle King

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

0

Aaron Wheeler

8

3-3/2-2/0-0

0

+1
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

13

20

33

3

4

Michigan

9

27

36

2

3
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

59

N/A

40.7

15.3

0:00

Michigan

64

N/A

48.4

17.2

38:54
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

26

15

2

0

0.966

Michigan

26

9

4

4

1.188
