Stat Blast: Purdue-Robert Morris
A look inside the numbers from Purdue's blowout win on the day after Thanksgiving.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
19
|
5-17/3-8/6-6
|
1.12
|
+28
|
Ryan Cline
|
17
|
6-10/5-7/0-0
|
1.7
|
+27
|
Nojel Eastern
|
4
|
2-2/0-0/0-0
|
2
|
+18
|
Grady Eifert
|
2
|
1-4/0-2/0-0
|
0.5
|
+28
|
Matt Haarms
|
5
|
2-5/0-0/1-2
|
1
|
+14
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
8
|
2-5/2-4/2-2
|
1.6
|
+25
|
Tommy Luce
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-5
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
9
|
1-2/0-0/7-7
|
4.5
|
+24
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
8
|
3-6/2-4/0-0
|
1.33
|
+26
|
Trevion Williams
|
9
|
4-4/0-0/1-2
|
2.25
|
0
|
Kyle King
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-5
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
3
|
0-3/0-2/3-4
|
INF
|
+10
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
14
|
29
|
43
|
9
|
9
|
RMU
|
8
|
19
|
27
|
2
|
6
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
65
|
N/A
|
53.8
|
20.0
|
39:14
|
RMU
|
65
|
N/A
|
32.3
|
26.2
|
0:00
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
24
|
15
|
9
|
16
|
1.292
|
RMU
|
12
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
0.708
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.