{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 15:00:39 -0600') }} football

Stat Blast: Purdue-Robert Morris

Matt Stevens
A look inside the numbers from Purdue's blowout win on the day after Thanksgiving.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

19

5-17/3-8/6-6

1.12

+28

Ryan Cline

17

6-10/5-7/0-0

1.7

+27

Nojel Eastern

4

2-2/0-0/0-0

2

+18

Grady Eifert

2

1-4/0-2/0-0

0.5

+28

Matt Haarms

5

2-5/0-0/1-2

1

+14

Eric Hunter Jr.

8

2-5/2-4/2-2

1.6

+25

Tommy Luce

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-5

Evan Boudreaux

9

1-2/0-0/7-7

4.5

+24

Sasha Stefanovic

8

3-6/2-4/0-0

1.33

+26

Trevion Williams

9

4-4/0-0/1-2

2.25

0

Kyle King

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-5

Aaron Wheeler

3

0-3/0-2/3-4

INF

+10
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

14

29

43

9

9

RMU

8

19

27

2

6
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

65

N/A

53.8

20.0

39:14

RMU

65

N/A

32.3

26.2

0:00
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

24

15

9

16

1.292

RMU

12

6

3

11

0.708
