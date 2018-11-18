Ticker
Stat Blast: Purdue-Virginia Tech

A look inside the numbers from the championship game of the Charleston Classic Tournament between Purdue and Virginia Tech.

SCORING
Player Points FG/3-PT/FT Points per Shot +/-

Carsen Edwards

26

9-21/3-11/5-7

1.24

-14

Ryan Cline

14

5-11/4-10/0-0

1.27

-3

Nojel Eastern

8

4-7/0-0/0-0

1.14

+7

Grady Eifert

8

3-3/2-2/0-1

2.67

-5

Matt Haarms

0

0-1/0-1/0-0

0

0

Eric Hunter Jr.

0

0-0/0-0/0-0

0

-7

Evan Boudreaux

18

7-11/2-3/2-3

1.64

-6

Sasha Stefanovic

6

2-4/2-4/0-0

1.5

-1

Aaron Wheeler

3

1-3/1-2/0-0

1

-1
REBOUNDING AND DEFENSE
Team Offensive Rebounds Defensive Rebounds Total Rebounds Blocks  Steals

Purdue

11

22

33

1

7

Va Tech

7

21

28

1

6
POSSESSIONS
Team Number of Possessions Average Length (sec) Scoring % Turnover % Time Leading

Purdue

71

16

49.3

18.3

23:28

Va Tech

71

18

52.1

14.1

13:41
MISC SCORING
Team Points in the Paint Second Chance Pts Fast Break Points Points off Turnovers Points per Possession

Purdue

32

7

6

8

1.169

Va Tech

32

9

4

19

1.254
