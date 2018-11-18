Stat Blast: Purdue-Virginia Tech
A look inside the numbers from the championship game of the Charleston Classic Tournament between Purdue and Virginia Tech.
|Player
|Points
|FG/3-PT/FT
|Points per Shot
|+/-
|
Carsen Edwards
|
26
|
9-21/3-11/5-7
|
1.24
|
-14
|
Ryan Cline
|
14
|
5-11/4-10/0-0
|
1.27
|
-3
|
Nojel Eastern
|
8
|
4-7/0-0/0-0
|
1.14
|
+7
|
Grady Eifert
|
8
|
3-3/2-2/0-1
|
2.67
|
-5
|
Matt Haarms
|
0
|
0-1/0-1/0-0
|
0
|
0
|
Eric Hunter Jr.
|
0
|
0-0/0-0/0-0
|
0
|
-7
|
Evan Boudreaux
|
18
|
7-11/2-3/2-3
|
1.64
|
-6
|
Sasha Stefanovic
|
6
|
2-4/2-4/0-0
|
1.5
|
-1
|
Aaron Wheeler
|
3
|
1-3/1-2/0-0
|
1
|
-1
|Team
|Offensive Rebounds
|Defensive Rebounds
|Total Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Purdue
|
11
|
22
|
33
|
1
|
7
|
Va Tech
|
7
|
21
|
28
|
1
|
6
|Team
|Number of Possessions
|Average Length (sec)
|Scoring %
|Turnover %
|Time Leading
|
Purdue
|
71
|
16
|
49.3
|
18.3
|
23:28
|
Va Tech
|
71
|
18
|
52.1
|
14.1
|
13:41
|Team
|Points in the Paint
|Second Chance Pts
|Fast Break Points
|Points off Turnovers
|Points per Possession
|
Purdue
|
32
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
1.169
|
Va Tech
|
32
|
9
|
4
|
19
|
1.254
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.