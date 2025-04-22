State of the Rivalry Podcast | Is the portal big enough for IU and Purdue?

Dylan Sinn pops on again to join for another episode of the State of the Rivalry Podcast.



Today the discussion is all about the portal.



First we discuss IU's first couple weeks in the portal. With the addition of another head coach, Darian Devires, IU has an entire roster to replace. Sinn walks us through who IU already has brought to Bloomington and gives us insight into what to expect from Devries' team this season.



But IU still has more work to do and Sinn touches on what to expect in the next couple weeks, including potential big guys it still needs.



Then we breakdown Purdue's incredible start to the portal window that's featured grabbing the best big in the portal and a sharp shooting stretch four.



Then it's time to get fun and imagine how good Purdue's offense can be with the addition of Omer Mayer.



