Stopwatch doesn't do justice to potential of Purdue WR David Bell
You need more than a stopwatch to appreciate David Bell.
The hands, the route-running, the toughness. Those are the bold-face traits that stand out when you watch film of the Purdue All-American receiver who is off a year early to the NFL.
Just ask Iowa.
Bell had a career vs. the Hawkeyes, torching Iowa for 37 catches, 558 yards and six TDs in three games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news