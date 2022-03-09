Strickland, Allen: Four-star roomies adapting to college
Joe Strickland cooks. Brady Allen takes out the trash.
It’s part of the roommate agreement the two forged upon moving in together at Purdue in January as early enrollees.
“I have to remind him to take out the trash sometimes,” said Strickland. “I do the dishes. He takes out the trash. That's our plan. That's what we got going. That's the rotation.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news