Two practices. That's all the time Hudson Card and Jahmal Edrine shared the field together last season before the former FAU transfer went down with a torn ACL during the opening week of fall camp.

The receiver perceived as Purdue and Card's potential go-to option would have to wait a full year to get back to the playing field, where he would attack the rehab process. That drive and a tenacity to get back that wowed head coach Ryan Walters has Edrine back to full strength for 2024 and poised to fulfill expectations from a year ago.

"I was just thinking, while these guys are going out and going to war, my guys, I know they're going to do their thing. But I need to be ready for when I'm coming back, when my time is up. I need to be able to go and not have any glitches in the system, be able to just go and be ready for the team when I come back," Edrine said.

While working his way back from injury was the focal point for Edrine over the last year, his work with Hudson Card was nearly as prevalent as he looks to become the impact player for the Boilermakers he was expected to be upon his arrival.

Every Sunday evening this summer, the two would get out to the practice field to get work in, learning each others tendencies and perfecting routes. Card admitted he tried not to push the recovering receiver too hard, but those weekly sessions helped build a strong foundation of trust and chemistry between the two leaders of the Boilermaker passing attack.

"We did a lot, a lot, a lot. A lot of work went into it and I hope you'll be able to see it all these next coming Saturdays," Edrine said. "Me and Hudson actually used to come in every Sunday in the evening and get some work in and go through the route tree. We were doing that pretty much the whole summer."

"I think it was big. I tried not to let him run too much and save his body. But you know, I think it was a big part of the chemistry and I think a lot of it was just being able to talk to him through routes and kind of what I'm expecting, and kind of what he's thinking," Card said.

It's not an easy process for a quarterback and wide receiver to gain a comfortable level of trust in one another, as it requires countless hours of work outside of practice and knowing their teammate inside and out. Card and Edrine doing so this off-season could be a catalyst for what's to come beginning this Saturday.