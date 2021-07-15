Slowly but surely, Purdue is assembling its 2022 recruiting class.

There are 13 commitments already in hand for a class that currently ranks 33rd in the nation by Rivals.com. But a question looms: How many commitments will Jeff Brohm take in the Class of 2022?

That’s a difficult question to answer for many staffs, because most don’t know for sure how many scholarships they’ll have available in 2022.

It’s a moving target. And the situation is exacerbated by the potential for 2022 super seniors to return next season.

