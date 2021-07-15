Super seniors: Who could return in 2022?
Slowly but surely, Purdue is assembling its 2022 recruiting class.
There are 13 commitments already in hand for a class that currently ranks 33rd in the nation by Rivals.com. But a question looms: How many commitments will Jeff Brohm take in the Class of 2022?
That’s a difficult question to answer for many staffs, because most don’t know for sure how many scholarships they’ll have available in 2022.
It’s a moving target. And the situation is exacerbated by the potential for 2022 super seniors to return next season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news