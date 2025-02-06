Advertisement
Published Feb 6, 2025
Notes from Barry Odom's NSD press conference
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
As Purdue football ushers in a new era under head coach Barry Odom, a batch of fresh faces have been officially added to the roster as a part of National Signing Day across college football. The Boilermakers signed 40 players, 29 transfers and 11 freshmen to make up Odom's first recruiting class in West Lafayette.

The head coach spoke about the class, the portal era, a midwest focus in recruiting, plans moving forward, the quarterback position and more during his press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Boiler Upload offers some takeaways from Odom's time on the microphone.

