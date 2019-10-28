Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, No. 23 Purdue fell 60-53 to Providence in a private scrimmage, playing without one of its best players in Nojel Eastern.

Based on what we know about the scrimmage and have been told, here are a few takeaways from the result.

• Purdue's starting five isn't finalized.

Eastern's absence changed things, forcing sophomore Eric Hunter into the starting five and allowing Matt Painter to start the two players he may be deciding between ultimately for the final starting spot: Hunter or newcomer Jahaad Proctor.