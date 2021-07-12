Takeaways: The first July evaluation period
This past weekend was the first of three basketball recruiting live periods for the month of July, and Purdue's coaches were spread thin, divvying up their time between events in Atlanta, Birmingham, Omaha, Indianapolis and Louisville, at least that we know of.
Here are a couple big-picture themes from the first evaluation period of the grassroots basketball season.
PURDUE NEEDS A BIG
Purdue has been looking for a post player for its 2022 class all along, and seems to be working from a fairly shallow pool at this point.
Depending on how you'd categorize Jalen Washington — the Boilermaker target committed to North Carolina last week — it's been just him and St. Louis area blue-chipper Tarris Reed, who officially visited Purdue in June, with live Boilermaker offers among frontcourt/post players.
While Purdue is going to keep all its cannons pointed toward Reed, that pool is almost certainly going to have to expand.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news