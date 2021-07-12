Takeaways: The first July evaluation period

Purdue has been looking for a post player for its 2022 class all along, and seems to be working from a fairly shallow pool at this point.

Depending on how you'd categorize Jalen Washington — the Boilermaker target committed to North Carolina last week — it's been just him and St. Louis area blue-chipper Tarris Reed, who officially visited Purdue in June, with live Boilermaker offers among frontcourt/post players.

While Purdue is going to keep all its cannons pointed toward Reed, that pool is almost certainly going to have to expand.