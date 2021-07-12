 GoldandBlack - Takeaways: The first July evaluation period
Takeaways: The first July evaluation period

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

This past weekend was the first of three basketball recruiting live periods for the month of July, and Purdue's coaches were spread thin, divvying up their time between events in Atlanta, Birmingham, Omaha, Indianapolis and Louisville, at least that we know of.

Here are a couple big-picture themes from the first evaluation period of the grassroots basketball season.

Purdue target Kebba Njie
Kebba Njie would be the best bet for a new Purdue 2022 offer. (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE NEEDS A BIG

Purdue has been looking for a post player for its 2022 class all along, and seems to be working from a fairly shallow pool at this point.

Depending on how you'd categorize Jalen Washington — the Boilermaker target committed to North Carolina last week — it's been just him and St. Louis area blue-chipper Tarris Reed, who officially visited Purdue in June, with live Boilermaker offers among frontcourt/post players.

While Purdue is going to keep all its cannons pointed toward Reed, that pool is almost certainly going to have to expand.

