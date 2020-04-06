Targeted 20: Some of Purdue's many 2021 recruiting priorities
GoldandBlack.com takes a quick look at 20 Purdue football recruiting target we believe to be serious targets for the Boilermaker coaching staff.
No particular order.
The most important player Purdue will recruit in this class due to its natural connections and apparent inherent advantages and its need at his position, Yanni Karlaftis — the younger brother of budding Boilermaker star George Karlaftis — is a national recruit and one of the country's top linebacker prospects. Ohio State and Michigan are among the many who offered long ago, but lately, Karlaftis has talked about making visits to Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon and California in addition to Purdue. He will be a mid-year enrollee wherever he goes.
Part of the state of Indiana's loaded 2021 class, McCulley is one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and the sort of dual-threat quarterback Purdue has looked for In recent classes. Indiana, Iowa and Missouri are among many other early players for McCulley, but the Boilermakers are virtually assured of being there 'til the very end.
