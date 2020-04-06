The most important player Purdue will recruit in this class due to its natural connections and apparent inherent advantages and its need at his position, Yanni Karlaftis — the younger brother of budding Boilermaker star George Karlaftis — is a national recruit and one of the country's top linebacker prospects. Ohio State and Michigan are among the many who offered long ago, but lately, Karlaftis has talked about making visits to Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon and California in addition to Purdue. He will be a mid-year enrollee wherever he goes.