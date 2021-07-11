Team USA hangs on to win Gold, Canada Bronze

Team USA came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat France 83-81 to win the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

It was a banner day for Purdue as sophomores-to-be Jaden Ivey and Canadian standout Zach Edey were each named to the all-star team for their efforts.

It was Ivey who earned his place as one of the tournament's top performers, in part, due to his play at crunch time in the title game. With the USA trailing 68-65 in the fourth quarter, Ivey had six points during a critical run to play a key part in delivering the Americans to victory. Ivey finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. He was 6-of-10 from the floor in 23 minutes.

The game was nip and tuck for much of the final three quarters. The USA trailed at halftime and after three quarters in the contest, but outscored the French 24-17 in the final period en route to victory.

Caleb Furst, an incoming freshman for the Boilermakers, contributed four points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

For the seven-game tournament, Ivey averaged 12.3 points (second best on team) in 16.5 minutes per contest. He shot 48 percent from the field. Furst was very efficient in the World Cup, averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds and shot 59.4 percent from the field while seeing an average of 12.1 minutes of court time.