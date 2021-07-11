Team USA hangs on to win Gold, Canada Bronze

Team USA came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat France 83-81 to win the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
It was a banner day for Purdue as sophomores-to-be Jaden Ivey and Canadian standout Zach Edey were each named to the all-star team for their efforts.
It was Ivey who earned his place as one of the tournament's top performers, in part, due to his play at crunch time in the title game. With the USA trailing 68-65 in the fourth quarter, Ivey had six points during a critical run to play a key part in delivering the Americans to victory. Ivey finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. He was 6-of-10 from the floor in 23 minutes.
The game was nip and tuck for much of the final three quarters. The USA trailed at halftime and after three quarters in the contest, but outscored the French 24-17 in the final period en route to victory.
Caleb Furst, an incoming freshman for the Boilermakers, contributed four points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action.
For the seven-game tournament, Ivey averaged 12.3 points (second best on team) in 16.5 minutes per contest. He shot 48 percent from the field. Furst was very efficient in the World Cup, averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds and shot 59.4 percent from the field while seeing an average of 12.1 minutes of court time.
In the battle for third place, Edey had his sixth double-double in seven games with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots as Canada defeated Serbia 101-92 to take third place in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup. Canada enjoyed a double-digit lead early, only to trail by 11 early in the second half. The game was deadlocked at 74 after three quarters, but the Canadians were able to build as big as 13 points in the final quarter.
Edey was spectacular in the tournament averaging 15.1 points and 14.1 rebounds in seven games. He added 16 blocks (2.3 average, and 12 coming in the last three games) helping Canada earn a medal for just the second time ever. Edey did struggle a bit at the free throw line shooting just 53.2 percent in seven games. He shot 71.4 percent in his freshman year at Purdue.