Ten observations from Purdue's 20-13 loss to Minnesota
Here is what has us talking after Purdue's 20-13 loss to Minnesota dropped the Boilermakers to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten as it heads into an off week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news