Ten observations from Purdue's 27-20 loss vs. Northwestern
Ten observations from Purdue’s 27-20 loss vs. Northwestern.
1. The offensive line took a step back in this game. There was little to no push up front. And the final numbers exemplify that. The Boilermakers ran 17 times for a scant two yards. Did Jeff Brohm abandon the ground game too soon? Time and again, the attack failed in tough, short-yard situations that define top-level Big Ten o-lines. Purdue drowned in third-and-longs, as it was just 4-of-17 on conversions (24 percent).
"First off, I've got to do a better job of being more creative and finding ways that we can manufacture more yards," said Brohm. "Because it didn't happen this game and we relied on the passing game too a much and they did a good job of being physical with our receivers and grabbing and holding and making Aidan (O'Connell) hold the ball longer than we wanted to and they got to us."
2. Zander Horvath was swallowed up by Northwestern, which has won five in a row in Ross-Ade Stadium. He saw his streak of 100-yard rushing games end at three, running 10 times for 21 yards. There was nowhere to run all night. The good note: Horvath caught a career-high nine passes for 100 yards. Another good note: King Doerue made his 2020 debut, but had little impact: One carry for no yards. After watching this Wildcat club, you wonder if it’s the best in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin visits Evanston next week. Interesting.
"Well, anytime you just rush for two yards, we all take the blame," said Brohm. "So I'm going to take blame for that. I thought we had a decent plan of some different runs and spreading them out and trying to create some space. It seemed like even when they were playing pass coverage, they were knocking us back in the backfield and we were going the other way, especially early game."
3. The offensive line didn’t just struggle to open holes in the ground game. It also had leaks in pass protection. Aidan O’Connell often was under duress, and his final numbers relfected that. A TV report prior to the game said he was “banged up.” Couple that with the pressure he faced, and it’s easy to see why he struggled. There would be no O’Connell comeback magic on this night. For Purdue to win, the junior needed to excel.
"A little bit this past week," said Brohm when asked if O'Connell was banged up. "But I don't want to reveal anything. But he play hard. Made some throws for us. And, you know, we've got to help him out get the running game called up."
Story continues below photo
4. If it seems like Purdue throws to David Bell a lot. It does. Of Aidan O’Connell’s 51 passes, Bell was targeted 17 times. He had had 100 yards receiving in each of the last five games. That streak ended, as Bell finished with nine grabs for 78 yards. It sure would help if another Purdue wideout had stepped up tonight. Milton Wright had been that guy, but he had only three catches for 24 yards and a TD.
"I think (O'Connell) keyed on him a little too much," said Brom. "I think when we got some things going it was, we were spreading it around more. So I think Aidan knows he probably did a little a little too much there for a while. ... We've got other playmakers. They're going to try to take one away or double one or push the coverage that way, we've got to get other guys involved."
5. Speaking of wideouts … the Boilermakers sure could have used Rondale Moore vs. Northwestern. A few hours before the game, Purdue issued an email stating that Moore would be out. Speculation swirled in preceding days that perhaps Moore would play. He has yet to take a snap since Sept. 28, 2019. His playmaking skills could have meant victory for Purdue.
“Well, he's not ready to play," said Brohm. "I think he's working hard to get back. We’re always hoping to get him back. But I'm not gonna put someone on the field before they're ready to play. So, as soon as he's fully healthy ready to go, he’ll be on the field."
Story continues below photo
6. I think I can speak for everyone when I say this: More Garrett Miller. The redshirt freshman tight end looked like a pro when he sprinted 40 yards for a TD on a 4th-and-one in the second quarter. It was Miller’s first career catch. This offense needs more from the tight end spot. And Miller looks like a playmaker.
7. The defense gets some kudos for playing without George Karlaftis. He was dressed but didn’t see any action. Still, Purdue did well vs. the NU ground game. The Wildcats finished with 80 yards rushing on 40 carries.
"I thought our defense at times played well," said Brohm. "They got some stops, they got us the ball toward the end of the game and gave us a chance to come back and tie the game up and we didn't take advantage of it. So it's a game we got to learn from. Losses are going to happen. We've got to get better from it, all of us, including myself, and get ready for Minnesota."
8. Time and again, Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey found open receivers, especially on third downs. That kept drives alive. The Indiana grad transfer hit 23-of-36 passes for 212 yards and three TDs with a pick. If you recall, he led IU to a 44-41 2 OT win in Ross-Ade Stadium to end 2019, connection on 23-of-39 passes for 337 yards and 3 TDs.
9. No doubt, Purdue missed the presence of Geroge Karlaftis, who was hurt at Illinois.He dressed tonight but didn't play.
"George has worked extremely hard to get back," said Brohm. "To come back this fast, no one does. But I think he was close. We'll see how this week goes.We know he's going to be on the field as soon as he thinks he can move at all. So, you know, he was going to try to play possibly on third down if he felt he could do it at the pre-game warm ups. But it was a stretch try to get it ready to as fast."
10. Next week’s game at Minnesota is a biggie. The Golden Gophers looked listless and uninteresting in losing 35-7 to Iowa on Friday night. Minnesota is 1-3 and seemingly teetering on the edge. The Gophers have won the last two games vs. Purdue and six out of seven. The Boilers need to dish out some pay back to stay in the Big Ten West race.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.