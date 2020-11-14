Horvath saw his streak of three consecutive 100-yard games end. (Krockover Photography)

Ten observations from Purdue’s 27-20 loss vs. Northwestern. 1. The offensive line took a step back in this game. There was little to no push up front. And the final numbers exemplify that. The Boilermakers ran 17 times for a scant two yards. Did Jeff Brohm abandon the ground game too soon? Time and again, the attack failed in tough, short-yard situations that define top-level Big Ten o-lines. Purdue drowned in third-and-longs, as it was just 4-of-17 on conversions (24 percent). "First off, I've got to do a better job of being more creative and finding ways that we can manufacture more yards," said Brohm. "Because it didn't happen this game and we relied on the passing game too a much and they did a good job of being physical with our receivers and grabbing and holding and making Aidan (O'Connell) hold the ball longer than we wanted to and they got to us." 2. Zander Horvath was swallowed up by Northwestern, which has won five in a row in Ross-Ade Stadium. He saw his streak of 100-yard rushing games end at three, running 10 times for 21 yards. There was nowhere to run all night. The good note: Horvath caught a career-high nine passes for 100 yards. Another good note: King Doerue made his 2020 debut, but had little impact: One carry for no yards. After watching this Wildcat club, you wonder if it’s the best in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin visits Evanston next week. Interesting. "Well, anytime you just rush for two yards, we all take the blame," said Brohm. "So I'm going to take blame for that. I thought we had a decent plan of some different runs and spreading them out and trying to create some space. It seemed like even when they were playing pass coverage, they were knocking us back in the backfield and we were going the other way, especially early game." 3. The offensive line didn’t just struggle to open holes in the ground game. It also had leaks in pass protection. Aidan O’Connell often was under duress, and his final numbers relfected that. A TV report prior to the game said he was “banged up.” Couple that with the pressure he faced, and it’s easy to see why he struggled. There would be no O’Connell comeback magic on this night. For Purdue to win, the junior needed to excel. "A little bit this past week," said Brohm when asked if O'Connell was banged up. "But I don't want to reveal anything. But he play hard. Made some throws for us. And, you know, we've got to help him out get the running game called up." Story continues below photo



O'Connell may have keyed in on Bell too often. (Krockover Photography)

4. If it seems like Purdue throws to David Bell a lot. It does. Of Aidan O’Connell’s 51 passes, Bell was targeted 17 times. He had had 100 yards receiving in each of the last five games. That streak ended, as Bell finished with nine grabs for 78 yards. It sure would help if another Purdue wideout had stepped up tonight. Milton Wright had been that guy, but he had only three catches for 24 yards and a TD. "I think (O'Connell) keyed on him a little too much," said Brom. "I think when we got some things going it was, we were spreading it around more. So I think Aidan knows he probably did a little a little too much there for a while. ... We've got other playmakers. They're going to try to take one away or double one or push the coverage that way, we've got to get other guys involved." 5. Speaking of wideouts … the Boilermakers sure could have used Rondale Moore vs. Northwestern. A few hours before the game, Purdue issued an email stating that Moore would be out. Speculation swirled in preceding days that perhaps Moore would play. He has yet to take a snap since Sept. 28, 2019. His playmaking skills could have meant victory for Purdue. “Well, he's not ready to play," said Brohm. "I think he's working hard to get back. We’re always hoping to get him back. But I'm not gonna put someone on the field before they're ready to play. So, as soon as he's fully healthy ready to go, he’ll be on the field." Story continues below photo



Bell was kept under wraps by a NU secondary that got physical. (Krockover Photography)