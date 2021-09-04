Ten observations from Purdue's 30-21 victory vs. Oregon State
Ten observations from Purdue’s 30-21 season-opening victory vs. Oregon State.
1. All hail Payne Durham: Purdue has a nice collection of tight ends. And, it often used Durham in tandem in Garrett Miller. And Jack Cravaack was used as a blocker. But it was Durham who showed up big late for Purdue. On the penultimate drive, he made three catches—including a TD grab—for 26 yards after Purdue force a stop and clung to a 16-14 lead. On the final Purdue drive, he made a 50-yard TD catch to ice the win. Durham finished with seven grabs for 120 yards and two TDs. The former lacrosse player continues to emerge as one of the Big Ten’s better tight ends. He had six catches for 70 yards.
"Payne is a tremendous leader," said Brohm. "He is probably the leader of our team. Does everything the way you want, he's a competitor, he's self made, works extremely hard, he continues to fight and battle."
2. Efficient QB: Jack Plummer was a steady in his first season-opening start. He hit 16-of-25 passes in the first half for 144 yards. And nearly had a TD pass to Jackson Anthrop, but it was slightly under thrown. Milton Wright dropped a beautiful Plummer offeing that would have gone for six. Plummer also did a nice job buying time to extend plays. All in all, a good first effort for the junior, who hit 29-of-41 passes for 313 yards with two TDs.
3. Run, run run: The Boilers know they need to do more of it. And, it was a mixed bag. Purdue ran 32 times for 88 yards (2.7 ypc), with Zander Horvath, King Doerue and Dylan Downing all taking turns being effective. A wrinkle: Horvath--who ran 21 times for 81 yards--took a direct snap and barreled in from 11 yards to pay dirt. Didn’t see a lot of QB run. Jackson Anthrop also took a hand-off.
"We have to have the two-fold ability of figuring out ways to knock the paw back and get yards in short-yardage situations when we do need to, which we did for the most part, other than the one goal line situation was disappointing," said Brohm. "And then we've got to find ways to just create some misdirection things to get some cheap yards.
"I think if we continue to have some creativity, continue to bust our tail and on the offensive line--which they've worked extremely hard, extremely hard, a lot of those guys played the entire game. Running backs ran hard. We just got to continue to work at it, and figure out what runs are we good at, what can we run it against, what's the change up when we see a look we don't like. All those things really have to come into effect, so it's got to be a combination of coaching, plus executing, for us to run the ball better."
4. Sluggish offense: Time and again, the Purdue offense failed to cash in on golden opportunities. Purdue had a first-and-goal at the OSU 5-yard line in the third quarter and had to settle for a FG. Milton Wright dropped a TD pass in the second quarter, TE Payne Durham had a ball wrestled from him on a trick play in the second quarter, a first-half drive was killed by two penalties on one play. But, in the end, when the Boilers needed to score TDs, it did so on its last two drives. Purdue finished with 403 yards. This is something can be built on.
5. Need more from the O-line. This unit was under scrutiny. With a first-and-goal at the Oregon State 5-yard line and leading 13-7, Purdue couldn’t get a push on three straight runs and had to settle for a field goal. That summed things up. When this line needed to muscle up, it couldn’t. Purdue finished with 88 yards on 33 carries (2.7 ypc), as only six linemen played for the entire. Brohm seemed pleased.
"I thought we did better in the run game than we had in the past," said Brohm. "I'd still like to continue to improve. I don't know if we're ever going to be the top rushing team in the league, but we could get yards and manufacturer yards."
Aggressive D: Purdue talked about being an attacking defense all offseason. And it delivered tonight with a number of blitzes of the run and pass variety. SLB Jalen Graham came off the edge often. Purdue only notched one sack and on TFL, but Cam Allen had a pick INT and lots of pressure was generated. And how about CB Cory Trice’s pass breakup when the Beavers threw deep on 4th-and-one. That may have been the play of the night.
"Had our good moments, had our other moments that weren't as good," said Brohm. "But we did continue to play aggressive in every facet of the game. Defensively,,, without question, I thought we were aggressive. Took some chances. Some of them worked. Some of them didn't. But we got a few key fourth-down stops."
Where are the big plays? The offense got just enough explosive plays on this night. But it too often had to drive in dribs and drabs. The long run? 24 yards. The long pass? 50 and 42. Plummer averaged just 10.8 yards per completion. Perhaps as the chemistry and rhythm is developed, the attack will click for more big plays.
Gimmicky fun. We saw some tonight. The best was a pass off a fake field by backup QB/holder Jack Albers to tight end Payne Durham, but he had the ball wrestled from him for an INT.
"It was executed tremendously across the board," said Brohm. "We've been working on that fake for a long time. We wanted to call it. We thought it was there. Jack Albers, our holder, made a great throw. ... you know what, it was a good defensive play. I mean they kind of stripped it from him and got it out and it took a lucky hop into gut, we almost had it."
Special teams step up: Looked good on this night. Take a bow, Mitchell Fineran. You, too, Jack Ansell. Purdue’s new kicker and punter excelled in their debuts. Fineran nailed three field goals, including a 48-yarder. Ansell averaged 37.0 yards on five boots with one inside the 20. And the coverage units were buttoned up with more starters taking over.
"Well, I thought place kicking field goals was huge for us," said Brohm. "Any time you are consistent with that, it gives you an edge. ... special teams made a difference for us this game."
Hot start: The importance of winning this opener could not be overstated. Purdue needed to dispatch this lesser Pac-12 foe. And, it did. Now, a trip to UConn looms. And UConn is bad. Real bad. Lose-at-home-to-Holy-Cross bad. The Boilermakers are set up for a 2-0 start for a second year in a row. Purdue needs that mojo, because a trip to Notre Dame looms on Sept. 18.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.