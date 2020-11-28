Ten observations for Purdue’s 37-30 loss vs. Rutgers.

1. Special teams continues to baffle and disappoint. The unit is on its fourth coach in four years. That can’t help. Tonight, the miscue was a crushing 100-yard kickoff return for a TD by Rutgers after Purdue had taken a 30-23 lead in the third quarter. The punting has been spotty this year, and the place-kicking had issues at Minnesota. And let’s not even talk about the return game--but it did show a spark tonight.

"Definitely a disappointing night for our football team," said Jeff Brohm. "Up first half, we were able to do some things and get a few things corrected and find a way to take a lead. And then play that poorly in the second half is more than disappointing. So, myself, our coaches our players, we've got to do a lot of soul searching and realize that we've got a whole lot of work to do, a whole lot of things to get better at. And it needs to happen immediately. So, a bad night, and a bad performance and a bad loss."

2. Jack Plummer was spectacular in his 2020 debut last week at Minnesota, hitting 83 percent of his passes for 367 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. The sophomore wasn’t quite as sharp vs. Rutgers, which brought some heat. He was 20-of-35 for 237 yards with two TDs. Plummer tossed a horrible pick in the third quarter after the Boilermakers had yielded a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD to cut Purdue’s lead to 30-23. RU promptly converted that pick in a TD to take a 34-30 lead. That, ladies and gentlemen, is when the the tide turned and Purdue never recovered.

3. David Bell. That’s all. Just, David Bell. Purdue needed more Bell, who was targeted only five times and made four grabs for 68 yards and a TD. Purdue scored just seven second-half points and was 4-of-11 on third downs. Amazingly, the Boilers didn't even attempt a pass in the fourth quarter. The only offense: Four yards rushing on three runs. For the second half, Purdue ran 23 plays for 122 yards. RU never gave up the ball.

4. Let’s talk about Derrick Barnes, shall we? The targeting call that resulted in his ejection in the third quarter hurt. (Barnes also will miss the first half of next week’s game vs. Nebraska.) Barnes deserved a better ending tonight, finishing with nine tackles, a TFL and PBU. The senior linebacker was all over the field. Heck, that has been the case most of this season. Barnes showed what he’s all about on a big fourth-down stop in the first half when he ran down a Rutgers player short of a first down. What did Brohm think of the targeting call.

“I don't know,” said Brohm. “I guess if they called it, it happened. I didn’t like the call.”

5. It was good to see Rondale Moore play for a second game in a row. And, his impact is always noteworthy … no matter what his numbers are. On this day, No. 4 finished with seven catches (nine targets) for 76 yards. And he ran two times for five yards. But he still hasn’t provided the big-play element in 2020. Moore’s long catch was 23 yards and he averaged just 10.9 yards on his catches. This after averaging 7.7 yards on 15 grabs last week. The Boilermakers need more explosive plays from someone … anyone. The long pass tonight: 23 yards. The long run: 16 yards.

“I thought he played hard, and they definitely were keyed in on him when he went in motion on any fly sweeps," said Brohm. "They got over top of him most of the game. When that happens, you’ve got to do some other things. But I though he played hard.”

