Ten observations: Wisconsin 30, No. 25 Purdue 13

1- Offensive struggles

The unit had issues all day. Where to begin?

The line struggled to protect the quarterback, as Wisconsin had six sacks. Purdue also had five turnovers. The run game was non-existent, as the Boilermakers had -13 yards on 24 carries. The long run? Nine yards. The Boilers converted just 3 of 12 third downs. On and on it went all day vs. a very good Badger defense, as Wisconsin overwhelmed Purdue's offense. Final yardage: 206. The Boilers didn't score a point in the second half.



The offense scored just one touchdown on the day. And this was the fourth time in the last five games that Purdue scored 13 points exactly.

"A disappointing day for us, and I'll take full responsibility," said Jeff Brohm. "Obviously didn't call a good game, and didn't have our guys ready to play. And then for our guys to understand what it takes to really win at a high level in this conference, especially against good teams."

No. 25 Purdue is now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, and will fall from the AP Top 25 after entering it last week for the first time since 2007.

