The NFL has its rosters set, and Purdue is well represented with 11 players primed to open the season on pro rosters. The first NFL game is Thursday, with Houston at Kansas City. The season begins in full on Sunday, Sept. 13.



Leading the way is iconic Drew Brees, who is beginning his 20th season in the NFL. Brees has spent the last 15 seasons with the Saints and is the NFL’s all-time record holder for passing yards (77,416) and passing touchdowns (547), among other milestones the former 2001 second-round choice of the Chargers owns. Brees is one day headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brees isn’t Purdue’s lone quarterback in the NFL. David Blough returns to the Lions, where he started five games as rookie free-agent in 2019. But this time, Blough is on Detroit’s practice squad.

Running back Raheem Mostert was a breakout star in 2019 who created a national stir by rushing for a 49er playoff franchise record 220 yards in a NFC title game win vs. the Packers that propelled San Francisco to the Super Bowl. Mostert is in his sixth NFL season. He was undrafted.



Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan begins his 10th season with the Washington NFL team. The Muncie, Ind., native has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers during his career but is coming off an injury. Kerrigan was a first-round pick in 2011.



Another top defender from Purdue is Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, who is in his eight season--all with Carolina, who picked him in the second round in 2013. A team captain, Short is coming off a shoulder injury. The East Chicago, Ind., native was a prep basketball teammate of former Purdue hoop player E'Twaun Moore, who plays for the Pelicans.



Short isn’t the lone former Purdue player who is a captain: Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and Falcons safety Ricardo Allen also have the honor with their respective teams. Bentley is in his third season in the NFL, all with New England. Allen is in his sixth NFL season, all with Atlanta.

Other Purdue players on NFL rosters:

OT Dennis Kelly, Titans

CB Anthony Brown, Cowboys

TE Brycen Hopkins, Rams

LB Markus Bailey, Bengals

LB Austin Larkin

