Tennessee linebacker takes another look at Purdue
Knoxville (Tenn.) West linebacker Drew Francis took his first trip to Purdue back in March and made a return trip to West Lafayette last weekend to get a closer look at the program.
The three-star prospect detailed what stood out on his latest visit.
"The stuff that stood out to me was Purdue’s weight room," Francis stated. "It was nice and it sounded like they had more individualized workouts depending on the position you play."
"The other thing was their academic team and the time they put in to make sure all of their guys are passing their classes and prepared for life outside of football."
