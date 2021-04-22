Johnson spent five seasons as an assistant coach, at Ohio State after working 10 seasons as an assistant coach at Butler. Prior to assisting at Butler, Johnson spent the 2006-07 campaign as an assistant on Dane Fife’s staff at IPFW and served as director of basketball operations at Butler from 2004-06. Johnson also served in an administrative capacity at Auburn in 2003-04 and had stops as an assistant coach at Lincoln Trail Junior College, Indiana Tech and IPFW.

Johnson and his wife, Kristen, are parents of three boys, twins Jalen and Jordan, and Caden. More to come.







