Purdue found a very receptive audience in Texas defensive lineman JP Deeter when it first reached out.

"Coach (Marty) Biagi called me a few months ago and I was interested already, because I think the Big Ten just fits my playing style and black and gold's probably my favorite color combination," Deeter joked. "They were telling me about Coach (Mark) Hagen and he's probably one of the top D-line coaches in the country, so my interest was at an all-time high. When he texted me again seeing if I'd come up for a workout, I canceled two of my visits to Texas and Baylor and told them, 'I'll be there for sure.'"

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Manvel, Texas, made that visit to work out for Purdue's coaches, who immediately thereafter booked him for a return trip. Deeter has been offered by the Boilermaker staff.