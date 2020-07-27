Texas O-lineman Remington Strickland has Purdue on his list of eight
One area where Purdue still needs additions for its 2021 class: The offensive line.
One possibility may be Rivals.com three-star prospect Remington Strickland, a 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from Fort Bend Baptist in Sugar Land, Texas (near Houston) who named the Boilermakers among his list of eight this weekend.
"They want me to play inside, center or guard," Strickland said. "And they still have some O-line spots available. I just want to go visit when I can. It's a bigger school to be able to go to because they play such big-name opponents and have a great winning culture as well."
