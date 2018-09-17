Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 23:51:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas running back visiting Purdue as he nears decision

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

More: Purdue 2019 commitments

King Doerue is officially visiting Purdue for this Boston College game weekend to come, and he's doing so as he readies to make a decision.

That could make for a real opportunity for the Boilermaker coaching staff with the Rivals.com three-star running back from Tascosa High School in Amarillo.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}