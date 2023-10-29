Everyone has seen the potential, the flashes of brilliance, the tools. Junior wing Jayla Smith has what it takes to be an impact player for Katie Gearlds and Purdue. Why hasn't she gotten to that point yet? Consistency.

"Consistency is a big thing for me. Last season --- it was up and down at times, but this season that needs to be locked in for me with consistency," Smith said.

Coming into the year, Gearlds was straightforward regarding her desire to see the former Indiana Miss Basketball come into her own and become one of the leaders for the Boilermakers. Smith took a step towards accomplishing her head coach's goal with a stellar showing in Purdue's 106-45 exhibition victory over Quincy on Sunday afternoon.

Smith scored a game-high 20 points on 8-11 shooting from the field in the blowout win for the Boilermakers and her point total would have been a career-best if the game wasn't an exhibition.

The 6'0" wing showed the ability to score at all three levels, while being aggressive by attacking the paint and getting easy looks in transition. Finishing around the rim was something Smith wanted to improve on heading into the year and she put those improvements on full display early.

"For me personally, finishing is a big aspect for me this season. You know, last season I had times where the ball should have went in, easy layups, something like that" Smith said.

These types of performances aren't a surprise to head coach Katie Gearlds, who sees the potential oozing from Smith on a daily basis. The junior wing flirts with greatness on a consistent basis and Gearlds wants that to be the expectation, because she knows just how special the junior can be.

"There's not a lot of Jayla Smith's in the country," Gearlds said.

"I think like we see that all the time from Jayla," Gearlds said. "We know what Jayla has --- we hold Jayla to these like crazy high standard and I don't know if Jayla knows how high we hold her."