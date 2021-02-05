Three things I learned this week, two questions and one prediction. Let's do The 3-2-1.

1. Pro days will take on added significance.

That's because the NFL combine as we know it won't take place in Indianapolis.



In the past, those who weren't happy with their combine efforts had a do-over of sorts at their pro day. No more. The NFL is expected to invite less than 200 prospects to Indy for medical exams only. There will be no bench-press, 40-yard dash, three-cone drill ... no workouts. And there also will be no get-to-know-you interviews. Those will be done via Zoom.



What's it all mean? Again, pro days on college campuses will be more vital than ever to players and scouts. Pro days figure to be the only time for most players to conduct the drills NFL teams wanna see them run.



FYI: Derrick Barnes told me that Purdue is planning a pro day on March 23rd. And he will be there after taking part in the Senior Bowl, where he excelled I am told.



An NFL scout told them they expect lots of restrictions to their access during these pro days on campuses. Fewer scouts will be let in due to COVID protocols. Scouts may have to be tested themselves at some schools. It's all made the job of NFL scout that much more challenging.



2. Many high school players were denied scholarships to Big Ten schools in 2021.

Most pundits guess that league schools held back between four and six scholarships each in 2021 to allow room for the addition of portal transfers. That's a lot of opportunities lost for prep prospects. Some surely have matriculated to lower-level schools. Who knows? Maybe in a year or so, they will land back at a Big Ten school via the portal transfer!



How much is recruiting changing? I'll leave you with this: One FBS program--Texas State--did not sign a single high school recruit in 2021.

3. You don't need to attend an elite school to hit it big in the NFL.

CBSSports.com compiled a nice chart earlier this week that chronicled the leagues where players on the Super Bowl rosters for the Chiefs and Buccaneers played. The biggest revelation: The rosters are loaded with players from FCS schools. It's good to remind college fans of this on the heels of national signing day, when it seems like only a select few schools accumulate all the talent. There are plenty of good players to go around.