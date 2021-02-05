The 3-2-1: Is a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule coming?
Three things I learned this week, two questions and one prediction. Let's do The 3-2-1.
THREE THINGS LEARNED THIS WEEK
1. Pro days will take on added significance.
That's because the NFL combine as we know it won't take place in Indianapolis.
In the past, those who weren't happy with their combine efforts had a do-over of sorts at their pro day. No more. The NFL is expected to invite less than 200 prospects to Indy for medical exams only. There will be no bench-press, 40-yard dash, three-cone drill ... no workouts. And there also will be no get-to-know-you interviews. Those will be done via Zoom.
What's it all mean? Again, pro days on college campuses will be more vital than ever to players and scouts. Pro days figure to be the only time for most players to conduct the drills NFL teams wanna see them run.
FYI: Derrick Barnes told me that Purdue is planning a pro day on March 23rd. And he will be there after taking part in the Senior Bowl, where he excelled I am told.
An NFL scout told them they expect lots of restrictions to their access during these pro days on campuses. Fewer scouts will be let in due to COVID protocols. Scouts may have to be tested themselves at some schools. It's all made the job of NFL scout that much more challenging.
2. Many high school players were denied scholarships to Big Ten schools in 2021.
Most pundits guess that league schools held back between four and six scholarships each in 2021 to allow room for the addition of portal transfers. That's a lot of opportunities lost for prep prospects. Some surely have matriculated to lower-level schools. Who knows? Maybe in a year or so, they will land back at a Big Ten school via the portal transfer!
How much is recruiting changing? I'll leave you with this: One FBS program--Texas State--did not sign a single high school recruit in 2021.
3. You don't need to attend an elite school to hit it big in the NFL.
CBSSports.com compiled a nice chart earlier this week that chronicled the leagues where players on the Super Bowl rosters for the Chiefs and Buccaneers played. The biggest revelation: The rosters are loaded with players from FCS schools. It's good to remind college fans of this on the heels of national signing day, when it seems like only a select few schools accumulate all the talent. There are plenty of good players to go around.
|Conference
|Players
|
SEC
|
32
|
FCS or lower
|
30
|
Big Ten
|
22
|
ACC
|
14
|
Pac-12
|
11
|
C-USA
|
10
|
MAC
|
8
|
AAC
|
5
|
Big 12
|
5
|
Independent
|
5
|
Mountain West
|
4
|
Sun Belt
|
3
TWO QUESTIONS
1. What positions should Purdue shop for most aggressively in the portal?
The program already has landed an offensive lineman (Tyler Witt), defensive end (Joseph Anderson) and linebacker (O.C. Brothers). Plus, UNLV running back Dylan Downing is coming on board as a walk-on.
While Zander Horvath and King Doerue are capable, I think Purdue could use some added juice at running back. It's not an urgent need. On defense, there is a yawning need for a starting-caliber cornerback. This may be the top priority, in my mind. Lastly, I wouldn't be stunned to see a veteran kicker brought on board.
2. Who has been Jeff Brohm's biggest signing day steal?
Brohm has inked five classes since taking over for Purdue. The book is still being written on most of the Brohm signees. But Derrick Barnes gets the nod to this point.
He was part of Brohm's first signing class in 2017. Barnes was rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals coming out of Holy Cross High in Covington, Ky. And he was listed as a running back on his Rivals profile, but Brohm recruited him as a linebacker.
Barnes was committed to Toledo before Purdue flipped him. He went on to be an instant impact player at Purdue. And he's is a near lock (probably fourth round) to get selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
ONE PREDICTION
Purdue's 2021 schedule will be altered.
In fact, I am told the Big Ten is close to announcing a revised 2021 schedule, according to multiple sources. The reason? To remedy scheduling quirks that were the result of the 2020 Big Ten-only slate that was hatched to accommodate the pandemic.
The Boilermakers' 2021 slate features a third straight scheduled game at Wisconsin (last year's trip to Madison was scrubbed by COVID) and a third consecutive visit from Nebraska.
Other Big Ten schools have similar scheduling oddities that a revised 2021 slate of games will address.
As it stands now, Purdue plays host to Nebraska on Oct. 16, while it travels to Wisconsin on Nov. 13.
Stay tuned.
