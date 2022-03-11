The 3-2-1: Name to know among freshman enrollees
An impressive freshman, best transfer not named "Tyrone Tracy," competitive backup QB derby ... Five practices are in the books as the team takes off for spring break. Time for the 3-2-1.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news