GoldandBlack.com

Purdue is a very different defensive team just like Purdue is a very different everything team, and that new emerging identity yielded results against Marian, as the Boilermakers forced 21 turnovers and generated 26 points off them.

The Boilermakers are better built to pressure the perimeter now, with athletic and competitive and defensive-minded guards up top and mobility enough in its bigs to hedge ball screens, re-direct ball-handlers and create deflections and mistakes off it.