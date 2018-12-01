Ticker
basketball

The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss at Michigan

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
AP

Some quick analysis from No. 19 Purdue's blowout loss at No. 7 Michigan Saturday ....

• A lot probably went to this — the quick turnaround being a small part of it — but the biggest factor seemed to simply be that Michigan is playing elite basketball right now, and that's the part of the 20-game Big Ten schedule that now becomes a story: Who gets who early and who's playing the best — or has circumstances — at that time.

Michigan's dominating, and Purdue's coming off a difficult loss and exhausting trip. This sort of outcome was never outside the realm of possibility.

That being said, Purdue's effort looked — looked — very distant from what it showed in Charleston just a short time ago.

