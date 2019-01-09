The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Analysis from Purdue's 77-59 loss at sixth-ranked Michigan State Tuesday night.
AGGRESSIVENESS' DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
There are times where one of Purdue's greatest assets can become one of its great vulnerabilities, and Tuesday night looked like one of those nights.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news