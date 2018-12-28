Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 15:53:25 -0600') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss to Auburn

F0hzhtfirl8uoiinlgj7
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
B9ajifqjx7cw1a5yzyj6
USA Today Sports

NASHVILLE — Analysis from Purdue's 63-14 loss to Auburn at the Music City Bowl.• Obviously no one thing led to a loss of this magnitude, but the Boilermakers simply had no chance at the line of scr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}