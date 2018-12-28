The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss to Auburn
NASHVILLE — Analysis from Purdue's 63-14 loss to Auburn at the Music City Bowl.• Obviously no one thing led to a loss of this magnitude, but the Boilermakers simply had no chance at the line of scr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news