In a back-and-forth Big Ten meeting to open the season on a Thursday night, Penn State got the last laugh, scoring with 57 seconds left to steal a 35-31 win in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue led In the final minutes after Chris Jefferson's Interception return gave them a 31-28 lead, but the offense failed to salt the game away thereafter and Penn State's quick scoring drive decided the game.

The Boilermakers competed admirably, but have many of their own mistakes to lament.

Yeah, the Boilermakers went on to reclaim the lead after a fine third quarter, but it was that stretch to end the second quarter that decided this game.

It went like this: Purdue led 10-7 midway through the second quarter, when Broc Thompson dropped a first down deep In Boilermaker territory and Penn State turned the short field into a touchdown drive.

With a chance to reclaim the lead, or at least pull within one, before halftime, Purdue drove into scoring territory, but TJ Sheffield fumbled away a first down carry on third-and-one and Penn State scored on a wild 67-yard TD with just two seconds left on the clock, to lead 21-10.

Purdue took a 24-21 lead courtesy of King Doerue and Charlie Jones touchdowns In Quarter 3, but Penn State went up 28-24 early In the fourth with a 29-yard TD catch and run by KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Aidan O'Connell threw for 350 yards and new receiver Charlie Jones totaled 12 catches for 153 yards and a score.

Three things ...

• Purdue's going to be OK.

Remove that end-of-half debacle — yeah, it doesn't work that way — and the Boilermakers were the better team against one of college football's bluebloods, and maybe the most talented team on its schedule.

Purdue made mistakes, but otherwise, stacked up really well, even in some of the phases considered to be huge question marks.

Intangibly, the Boilermakers showed real mettle in recovering from the end of the first half. That could have gone very differently.

• Purdue's fundamentals really cost it big against Penn State. From T.J. Sheffield not adequately protecting the ball on his red zone carry to numerous tacklers not wrapping ball-carriers up and allowing big plays because of it — oh, and penalties — they will have much to consume in film.

• Charlie Jones might not just a keeper for Purdue but a star. He's going to get a ton of targets, and through one game, sure looks like someone who's capable of doing this week in and week out. His comfort level with Aidan O'Connell was quite apparent.