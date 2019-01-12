Ticker
basketball

The 3-2-1: Purdue's win at Wisconsin

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
USA Today Sports

MADISON, Wis. — Analysis from Purdue's 84-80 overtime win at Wisconsin.

THE DECISION

Carsen Edwards scored 36 points against against the Badgers.

But his far-and-away best play of the night was the shot he didn't take.

His assist — it won't go down as an assist, because passes that generate fouls don't, though they really should — to Grady Eifert, which led to the go-ahead free throws, was just a perfect play.

Consider context.

