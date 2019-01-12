The 3-2-1: Purdue's win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Analysis from Purdue's 84-80 overtime win at Wisconsin.
THE DECISION
Carsen Edwards scored 36 points against against the Badgers.
But his far-and-away best play of the night was the shot he didn't take.
His assist — it won't go down as an assist, because passes that generate fouls don't, though they really should — to Grady Eifert, which led to the go-ahead free throws, was just a perfect play.
Consider context.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news